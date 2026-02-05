Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1928 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

