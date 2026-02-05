Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AERO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeromexico to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Sunday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Aeromexico alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico Trading Down 5.7%

Grupo Aeromexico Company Profile

AERO opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Grupo Aeromexico has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeromexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeromexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.