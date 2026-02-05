Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.600-0.740 EPS.

KLIC stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 651,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,955. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,998.40 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,100.00%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,639.57. This trade represents a 19.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,130. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 36,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,450 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

