Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SMMNY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,936. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SMMNY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Siemens Healthineers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG is a leading global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of products and services for the healthcare sector. Headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, the company focuses on diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, in vitro diagnostics and advanced digital health solutions. As a spin-off from Siemens AG, Siemens Healthineers has leveraged decades of engineering expertise to establish a comprehensive portfolio that addresses critical needs in modern healthcare.

The company’s core offerings include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), X-ray and molecular imaging systems, as well as laboratory diagnostics equipment and point-of-care testing devices.

