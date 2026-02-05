NYM Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $19.39 million and $2.70 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. The official website for NYM is nym.com. The official message board for NYM is nym.com/blog. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,457,266.831014 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.02356732 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,857,333.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

