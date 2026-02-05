Sleepless AI Price Down 19.5% This Week (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 488,062,498.33 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.02571224 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $4,911,508.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

