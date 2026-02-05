Solayer SOL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.15 Million (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Solayer SOL has a market capitalization of $68.15 million and approximately $198.75 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solayer SOL token can currently be bought for about $101.86 or 0.00144670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 146,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 146,752.57207196. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 101.7739243 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $174,123.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solayer SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

