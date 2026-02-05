Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Earnings Results

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Ricoh Stock Up 3.0%

RICOY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

