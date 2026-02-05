Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $33.56. Kuraray shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kuraray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kuraray presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kuraray

Kuraray Trading Up 5.1%

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Kuraray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of synthetic resins, fibers and functional polymers. Established in 1926, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) resins, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers (EVOH), cellulose-based derivatives, synthetic rubber and water-soluble polymers. These materials serve as key inputs for industries ranging from packaging and paper to automotive and electronics.

The company’s flagship products include the Mowital® series of PVOH resins, known for their film-forming and adhesive properties; EVAL™ EVOH resins, which offer high gas-barrier performance for food and medical packaging; and Clarino®, a high-performance synthetic leather used in apparel, footwear and upholstery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.