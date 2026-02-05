Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
NASDAQ RDWR opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. Radware has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.95.
Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.
Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.
