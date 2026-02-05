Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 4.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Radware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 46,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Radware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Radware by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 88,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 3,178.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. Radware has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

