Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.500-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.39. 717,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. Timken has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Timken

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Timken by 734.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 124.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 753,275 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $19,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 147.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 211,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Timken by 460.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 180,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

