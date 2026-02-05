Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Sirius XM’s conference call:

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Financial outperformance: SiriusXM exceeded its 2025 guidance with $8.56B revenue, $2.67B adjusted EBITDA and $1.26B free cash flow, returned capital to shareholders and cut debt by $669M, leaving net debt/EBITDA at ~3.6x with a plan to reach low‑ to mid‑3x later this year.

SiriusXM exceeded its 2025 guidance with $8.56B revenue, $2.67B adjusted EBITDA and $1.26B free cash flow, returned capital to shareholders and cut debt by $669M, leaving net debt/EBITDA at ~3.6x with a plan to reach low‑ to mid‑3x later this year. Subscription and product momentum: Renewed key content (three‑year Howard Stern deal), expanded programming (new channels, sports rights), grew 360L penetration and launched Continuous Service and Companion subscriptions, which helped Q4 self‑pay net adds of +110k and kept churn low (~1.5%).

Renewed key content (three‑year Howard Stern deal), expanded programming (new channels, sports rights), grew 360L penetration and launched Continuous Service and Companion subscriptions, which helped Q4 self‑pay net adds of +110k and kept churn low (~1.5%). Ad and podcast leadership: Podcast ad revenue grew 41% in 2025, SiriusXM claims the #1 podcast network with programmatic demand up >92% YoY in Q4 and cross‑platform video/social revenue up 4x, driving higher‑margin ad growth.

Podcast ad revenue grew 41% in 2025, SiriusXM claims the #1 podcast network with programmatic demand up >92% YoY in Q4 and cross‑platform video/social revenue up 4x, driving higher‑margin ad growth. 2026 outlook and trade‑offs: Management guides to roughly flat 2026 revenue (~$8.5B) and adjusted EBITDA (~$2.6B) with FCF rising to ~$1.35B, while warning of modestly lower self‑pay net adds (timing of Companion rollouts) and noting $436M of impairments/restructuring charges in 2025 as it pursues an additional $100M of cost savings.

Sirius XM Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,240,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,936. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Key Stories Impacting Sirius XM

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sirius XM by 139.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 217.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10,071.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.