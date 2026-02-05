Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.2750.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,159,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 848,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,553.14. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,000. The trade was a 10.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $19,273,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 827.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,882,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clarivate by 506.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,670 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,091,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

