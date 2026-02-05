Anoma 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.06 Million (XAN)

Anoma (XAN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Anoma has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anoma has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoma token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anoma

Anoma’s genesis date was September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Anoma’s official website is anoma.net. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma.

Buying and Selling Anoma

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.00808478 USD and is down -8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $17,090,472.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

