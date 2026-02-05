Insider Selling: NVR (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells 220 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,000. This trade represents a 36.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR traded up $26.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8,051.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,579. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,515.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,701.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $139.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 600.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8,350.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,329.40.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

