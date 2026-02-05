iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.18, but opened at $68.23. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $67.0520, with a volume of 53,612,567 shares trading hands.
- Positive Sentiment: Silver ETFs outpaced gold through much of 2025, highlighting longer-term demand and diversification arguments for holding SLV despite near-term volatility. Silver ETFs: Not Always Second Place
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators note price pressure on precious metals from broader bearish markets and traders reassessing technical targets — this suggests the move may be driven as much by macro flows and positioning as by fundamentals. Price pressure on gold, silver amid bearish outside markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and forecasters point to dollar strength, easing geopolitical risk and fading momentum as key technical/FX drivers for silver’s near-term path — factors that can reverse quickly if conditions change. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Dollar Surge Hits Gold, Is $4,850 the Line?
- Negative Sentiment: SLV suffered a sharp multi-day collapse after markets reacted strongly to the Fed chair nomination and related shifts in rate expectations — a catalyst that triggered large liquidations and knocked months of gains off the ETF. SLV Plunged 35.6% in Five Days After Fed Chair Nomination Rattled Silver Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights continued high volatility and renewed sharp declines after a brief rebound, signaling fragile technical support and elevated tail-risk for silver exposures like SLV. Silver Plunges After Brief Rebound as Volatility Remains High
- Negative Sentiment: Major consumer-facing demand risk: Pandora (largest jeweler by volume) said it will reduce reliance on silver and introduce platinum offerings — a demand-side development that could weigh on silver-sensitive names and bullion ETFs. Pandora aims to break with volatile silver market, CEO says
- Negative Sentiment: Additional reporting ties the drop to structural and liquidity issues during the earlier crash, raising concerns about how fast and disorderly sell-offs can unwind for retail investors and ETFs. The Silver Crash Nobody Explains: Why a $150B Crash Started 3 Hours Before The News
iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 12.1%
The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
