Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Price

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $172.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

NYSE:EMR traded down $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.13. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $160.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat EPS estimates and company raised FY‑2026 guidance — Emerson reported $1.46 EPS vs. $1.41 consensus, revenue roughly in line, and raised its FY EPS range to $6.40–$6.55 (raised the floor). Management cited strong automation demand and AI‑enabled product adoption as drivers. Emerson lifts profit forecast floor

Q1 results beat EPS estimates and company raised FY‑2026 guidance — Emerson reported $1.46 EPS vs. $1.41 consensus, revenue roughly in line, and raised its FY EPS range to $6.40–$6.55 (raised the floor). Management cited strong automation demand and AI‑enabled product adoption as drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pushed up targets and ratings — several shops raised price targets (Citigroup, RBC) and reiterated positive views, signaling buy‑side support and more upside in estimates. RBC raises price target

Analysts pushed up targets and ratings — several shops raised price targets (Citigroup, RBC) and reiterated positive views, signaling buy‑side support and more upside in estimates. Positive Sentiment: Large retail/institutional call buying — unusually heavy call‑option activity was reported, which often signals bullish positioning ahead of further upside. (Intraday options volume note)

Large retail/institutional call buying — unusually heavy call‑option activity was reported, which often signals bullish positioning ahead of further upside. (Intraday options volume note) Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Emerson announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share (payable March 10), supporting income investor interest. PR Newswire: Q1 results & dividend

Dividend declared — Emerson announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share (payable March 10), supporting income investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue largely in line — top‑line came in close to expectations; growth is present but not significantly above consensus, leaving upside tied to margin and execution. Q1 highlights

Revenue largely in line — top‑line came in close to expectations; growth is present but not significantly above consensus, leaving upside tied to margin and execution. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS guide slightly below Street — Emerson guided Q2 to $1.50–$1.55 vs. about $1.56 consensus, a modest shortfall that could cap near‑term upside if investors focus on the miss. Company press release / slide deck

Q2 EPS guide slightly below Street — Emerson guided Q2 to $1.50–$1.55 vs. about $1.56 consensus, a modest shortfall that could cap near‑term upside if investors focus on the miss. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank downgraded EMR from Buy to Hold despite a $170 target — one large shop trimmed its stance, which could weigh on sentiment even as other firms raised targets. Benzinga note

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

