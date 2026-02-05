Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.260-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.3 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp upgraded Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $304,689.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,532.60. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Management raised FY‑2026 guidance to $1.65–1.85 EPS (consensus ~1.53) and set revenue guidance of $1.2–$1.3B, implying better full‑year profitability potential and upside to street estimates.

Q1‑2026 guidance was raised to $0.26–0.36 EPS (consensus ~0.22) with revenue guidance of $300–$310M (consensus ~279.3M), signaling a stronger near‑term revenue cadence than modeled.

Bank of America upgraded OMCL from Neutral to Buy and set a $70 price target, citing a new product cycle that should drive revenue revisions and longer‑term upside.

Q4 revenue of $313.98M was essentially in line with consensus (~$313.36M), indicating top‑line execution matched expectations even as results mixed.

Company provided a slide deck and press release for the quarter — useful for detail on product cadence, backlog, and margin drivers for modeling.

Q4 EPS came in at $0.40, missing the Zacks consensus of $0.47 and down from $0.60 a year ago; profitability and margins remain pressured (net margin ~1.7%, ROE ~4.1%), which keeps near‑term earnings risk elevated.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $224,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 19.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 99,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $388,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

