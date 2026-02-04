TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) CEO Brent Clum Sells 19,571 Shares

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) CEO Brent Clum sold 19,571 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $236,221.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 827,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,818.18. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO Partners stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.13. TXO Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in TXO Partners by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,071,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 510,266 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,686,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 952,257 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,402,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,807,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TXO Partners by 40.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 431,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXO. Zacks Research raised TXO Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXO

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.