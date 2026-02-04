Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $2.57 Million in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,958.48. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

