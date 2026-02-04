Radware (RDWR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.3010 per share and revenue of $78.6450 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Radware Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.95. Radware has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $31.57.
Institutional Trading of Radware
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth $237,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Radware by 4.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Radware by 17.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.
Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.
