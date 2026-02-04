Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Woodward by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 300.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $2,079,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Trending Headlines about Woodward

Here are the key news stories impacting Woodward this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — Woodward reported Q1 FY2026 EPS of $2.17 and revenue of $996.5M (≈+29% y/y), topping estimates; management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $8.20–$8.60 and lifted revenue targets, underpinning the rally. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat and raised guidance — Woodward reported Q1 FY2026 EPS of $2.17 and revenue of $996.5M (≈+29% y/y), topping estimates; management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $8.20–$8.60 and lifted revenue targets, underpinning the rally. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — Board raised the quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.32/share, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. GlobeNewswire: Dividend

Dividend hike — Board raised the quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.32/share, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target raises — UBS raised its WWD target to $417 (buy) and Truist to $404 (buy), reflecting confidence in upside from stronger demand and margin momentum; these notes likely attracted additional buying interest. The Fly: UBS PT Raise

Analyst upgrades/price target raises — UBS raised its WWD target to $417 (buy) and Truist to $404 (buy), reflecting confidence in upside from stronger demand and margin momentum; these notes likely attracted additional buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion and segment strength — Company commentary and coverage highlight Aerospace Services and Industrial growth driving gross‑ and operating‑margin expansion, improving profitability outlook. Yahoo Finance: Deep Dive

Margin expansion and segment strength — Company commentary and coverage highlight Aerospace Services and Industrial growth driving gross‑ and operating‑margin expansion, improving profitability outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts available — Multiple transcripts and the slide deck were published (useful for investors wanting detail on backlog, mix and FCF cadence). Conference Slide Deck

Earnings materials and call transcripts available — Multiple transcripts and the slide deck were published (useful for investors wanting detail on backlog, mix and FCF cadence). Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder governance items approved — At the annual meeting shareholders approved director compensation and governance changes; routine but removes a potential near‑term governance overhang. TipRanks: Shareholder Meeting

Shareholder governance items approved — At the annual meeting shareholders approved director compensation and governance changes; routine but removes a potential near‑term governance overhang. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted — Recent summaries highlight insider share sales (several executives sold shares), which some investors view as a cautionary sign even amid strong results. Quiver Quant: Insider Activity

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $371.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $384.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $996.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.92 million. Woodward had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $888,990.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,319.75. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $1,489,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,413.80. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,210 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Woodward from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $378.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.