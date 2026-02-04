J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $21.37 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $492.31 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $496.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1786 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

