Strs Ohio Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

COKE stock opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.57. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.21 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

