22,934 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 363.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 79,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim’s Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.
The company’s vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.
