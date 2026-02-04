Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 85,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,771,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,628,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,037,964 shares of company stock worth $95,259,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $340.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

