Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,468,438 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 6,121,466 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,302,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,597 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 664,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

See Also

