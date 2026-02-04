Atala Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. $MUE

Atala Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 140.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 75,065 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 87.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured or prerefunded issues. By focusing on quality issuers, the fund aims to balance income generation with a degree of credit preservation within the tax-free municipal bond market.

The fund’s portfolio typically comprises securities issued by state and local governments across the United States, enabling exposure to a broad range of tax-exempt muni credits.

