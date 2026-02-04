Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives $46.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Waystar in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered Waystar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $311,462.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,256,040.52. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,657. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,997. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Munro Partners raised its stake in Waystar by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,695 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Waystar during the third quarter valued at $2,139,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,002,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Waystar by 2,923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 853,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,703,000.

Shares of WAY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Waystar has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

