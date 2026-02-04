Relx (LON:REL) Trading Down 14.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) fell 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,214. 17,229,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 17,756,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,070 price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,222.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,983.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,301.81.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

