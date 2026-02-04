nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 5339496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of nCino from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $176,750.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,914,373.67. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $36,906.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,442.19. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,169 shares of company stock worth $393,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in nCino by 186.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5,022.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

