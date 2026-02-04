Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,834 and last traded at GBX 1,822, with a volume of 194241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,818.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,936.67.

Get Keller Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLR

Keller Group Price Performance

Keller Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,676.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,521.80.

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.