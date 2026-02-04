Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $220.27 and last traded at $217.93, with a volume of 1890057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $221.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.