Analysts Set Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $54.86

Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.8571.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.