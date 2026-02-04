Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 556059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Primoris Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

