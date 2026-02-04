Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.9340, but opened at $53.93. Fresnillo shares last traded at $54.7250, with a volume of 854 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

