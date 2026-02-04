Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $295.00, but opened at $327.71. Moog shares last traded at $332.21, with a volume of 255 shares.

Moog Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.26 and its 200-day moving average is $225.63.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of precision motion control systems and components. The company specializes in flight control systems, servo valves, actuators, electric and composite products, and advanced software for a range of high-performance applications. Its engineering expertise spans both hydraulic and electric technologies, enabling it to deliver tailored solutions for mission-critical environments.

The company’s primary markets include aerospace and defense, industrial automation, energy, and medical technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.