Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.9 million.
Lifevantage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,395. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Lifevantage has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $24.05.
Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Lifevantage had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.43%.Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.800 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lifevantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,377.96. The trade was a 38.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,607 shares of company stock worth $330,467 over the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Lifevantage
Here are the key news stories impacting Lifevantage this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share, payable March 16, 2026 — a shareholder‑friendly move that can support the share price and attract income investors. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced the planned retirement of CEO Steve Fife along with a CEO succession plan — an orderly transition can reduce leadership uncertainty if investors view the plan as well‑managed. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q2 2026 earnings call / transcript published — useful for investors wanting management commentary on drivers of the quarter, the guidance cut, and the succession timeline. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations: reported EPS $0.15 vs. consensus ~$0.22 and revenue $48.9M (well below estimates). Management cut FY‑2026 guidance to EPS $0.60–0.80 (consensus ~1.05) and revenue $185–200M (consensus ~226.9M) — a material reduction that explains significant selling pressure. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying operating trends weakened sharply: revenue down ~27.8% YoY, gross profit down ~33.6%, net income and cash from operations materially lower, and cash balances down — these metrics raise short‑ to medium‑term execution and liquidity concerns. Article Title
Institutional Trading of Lifevantage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lifevantage by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lifevantage by 2,555.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lifevantage during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lifevantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.
