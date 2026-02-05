SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.97 and last traded at $182.60, with a volume of 2290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.19.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

