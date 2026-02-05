Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sumit Sadana Sells 25,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Micron Technology Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $39.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.66. 57,714,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,609,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

