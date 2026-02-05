The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$100.02 and last traded at C$101.28, with a volume of 83371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$117.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%.The firm had revenue of C$263.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions). Customers typically contract for a monthly minimum over a multiyear period. The GLN platform allows for Descartes to upsell additional software modules as well, typically provided via a software-as-a-service model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.