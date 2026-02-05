Barry Quart Sells 12,528 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) Director Barry Quart sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $567,142.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,957.42. This trade represents a 49.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance
NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.50.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.
The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.
