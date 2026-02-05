Barry Quart Sells 12,528 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) Director Barry Quart sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $567,142.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,957.42. This trade represents a 49.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth approximately $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after buying an additional 653,236 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 657,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 447,536 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 402,078 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

