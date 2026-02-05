Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 116000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

DLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deluxe

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Up 2.8%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 39,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,955,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company’s core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.