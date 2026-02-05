ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $18.59. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 19,787,955 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 7.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOLD. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. 1248 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $756,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

