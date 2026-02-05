Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) COO Sells $62,059.53 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) COO Kristopher Westbrooks sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $62,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,268.28. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Metallus stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,251. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $890.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTUS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Metallus in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,575,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Metallus by 273.8% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Metallus by 51.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 221,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Metallus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metallus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

