nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $453,419.64 in Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 24,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $453,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,166,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,796,253.64. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 3,285,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. nCino Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,513,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,579 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP grew its holdings in nCino by 61.1% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,868 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,962,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $33,442,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

