Andrew Houston Sells 164,502 Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $4,221,121.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Andrew Houston sold 23,818 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $655,233.18.
- On Friday, January 9th, Andrew Houston sold 36,182 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $996,452.28.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 92,668 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $2,493,695.88.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Andrew Houston sold 9,167 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $275,010.00.
- On Monday, December 1st, Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $2,716,760.00.
- On Friday, November 14th, Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,058,278.41.
Dropbox Stock Performance
DBX remained flat at $25.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,728,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,372. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on DBX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.
At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- GOLD ALERT
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.