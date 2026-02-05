Insider Selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $9.09 on Wednesday, reaching $130.30. 13,303,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,953. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.