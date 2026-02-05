AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.43 and last traded at $190.57, with a volume of 660345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.

Key AstraZeneca News

Here are the key news stories impacting AstraZeneca this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA grants priority review to Datroway for triple‑negative breast cancer — a regulatory win that can materially increase the near‑term commercial potential and investor interest in AZN’s oncology pipeline. Zacks: FDA Rejects Saphnelo SubQ, Priority Tag to Datroway

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $582.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

