Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,715,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,275,050.20. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $92,080.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $93,280.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $95,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $103,520.00.

MAX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,061. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 65.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 211,135 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 21.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

